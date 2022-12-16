iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Decreased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

