iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Horan Securities Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IJH stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.12. 34,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

