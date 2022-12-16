iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $384.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.62 and its 200-day moving average is $393.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

