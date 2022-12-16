iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $399.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

