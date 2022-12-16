iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Boosted by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

