iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,351. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

