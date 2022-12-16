Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.10. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.