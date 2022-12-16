Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.10. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
