Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

JBL stock remained flat at $68.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 58,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,668. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $6,813,725. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Jabil by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

