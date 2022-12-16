Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 290,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Corning by 9.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 161.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. 22,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

