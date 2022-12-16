Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.70. 70,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,229,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

