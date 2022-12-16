Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.65 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.46. 131,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,189,992. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.