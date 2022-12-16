Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,745. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

