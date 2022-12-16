Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

