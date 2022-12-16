Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,917. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

