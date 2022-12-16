Jacobs & Co. CA Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $181,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NYSE:HLN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 26,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,539. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

