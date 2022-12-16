Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

