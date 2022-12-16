Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $529.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

