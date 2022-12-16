Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $529.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
