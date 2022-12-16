Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Up 11.3% in November

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,413. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JUGG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 985,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 30.6% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 61,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 10.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 577,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 56,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.