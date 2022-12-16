Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0226 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $38.48 million and $71,636.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013121 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019840 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02298005 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $67,610.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

