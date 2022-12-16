J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) PT Raised to $175.00 at Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JJSF. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CL King boosted their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $153.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.50. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.62 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

