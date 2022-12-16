JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.79

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.79 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 123.80 ($1.52). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 121.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,247,942 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “not rated” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.76. The firm has a market cap of £797.14 million and a P/E ratio of 346.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

