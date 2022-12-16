JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.79

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.79 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 123.80 ($1.52). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 121.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,247,942 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “not rated” rating on the stock.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.76. The firm has a market cap of £797.14 million and a P/E ratio of 346.29.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
