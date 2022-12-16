John F. Carmody Sells 2,475 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $84,323.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,670.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Norwood Financial Price Performance
NWFL stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 95.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 392,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
