Jonathan Burth Sells 8,000 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jonathan Burth sold 1,608 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $18,154.32.

NASDAQ:COCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 256,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $735.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

COCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 169,375 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 26.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

