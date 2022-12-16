Joystick (JOY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $201,324.38

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $110.49 million and $201,324.38 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56899329 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $202,790.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

