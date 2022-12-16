JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €62.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($65.26) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.21) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($71.47) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.00) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Scout24 Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ETR G24 traded down €2.50 ($2.63) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €49.62 ($52.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a fifty-two week high of €63.20 ($66.53). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

