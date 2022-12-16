JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $140.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

