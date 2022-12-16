JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $200.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.29.

NYSE BA opened at $183.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.31. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

