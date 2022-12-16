JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNTI. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.
Senti Biosciences Stock Up 9.4 %
NASDAQ SNTI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.19.
About Senti Biosciences
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
