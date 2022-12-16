JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,883 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 101,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 155,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

