JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Overweight

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

FR opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

