JUMPN (JST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,118.53 Billion

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One JUMPN token can now be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUMPN

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

