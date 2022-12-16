JUMPN (JST) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.24 or 0.05293213 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00489634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.08 or 0.29011060 BTC.

About JUMPN

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

