Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 21,465 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 198.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 168.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 26.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 5,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.