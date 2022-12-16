Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $74.63. 42,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

