Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,770. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

