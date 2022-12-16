Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.18. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.39. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.75 and a 12 month high of $143.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

