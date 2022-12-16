Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 113,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 660,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 146,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 117.4% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFAT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,604. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.

