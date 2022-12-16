Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. 102,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,666. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

