Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,067. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

