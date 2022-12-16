Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 15,813 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,137. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.