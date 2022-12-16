JUST (JST) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

JUST (JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $194.29 million and $21.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.
About JUST
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
