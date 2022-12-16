Kaspa (KAS) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Kaspa has a market cap of $79.82 million and $2.23 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,192,218,262 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,177,390,541 with 15,177,391,128.346739 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00578918 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,156,780.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

