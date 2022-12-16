Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAFD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,635,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

