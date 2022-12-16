Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,497 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 9.51% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,618.6% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

SPYC stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.