Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WPC opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

