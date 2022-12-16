Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

VTI stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

