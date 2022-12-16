Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,973,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54,679 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 112,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.