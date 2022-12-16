Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 662.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,972 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $39.40 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.