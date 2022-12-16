Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $23.32 Million Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF comprises about 4.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 5.41% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at $528,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

