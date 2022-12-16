Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.